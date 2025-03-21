Left Menu

Uganda Secures $190 Million Loan for Umeme Buyout

Uganda's parliament has approved a $190 million loan request from Stanbic Bank to compensate power distributor Umeme Limited. The company, with monopoly rights since 2005, will not have its concession renewed. The government is obligated to compensate Umeme for unrecovered investments based on the concession terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:19 IST
Uganda Secures $190 Million Loan for Umeme Buyout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's legislative body has sanctioned a government initiative to borrow $190 million from Stanbic Bank. The funds will be used to compensate Umeme Limited, a dominant power distributor, for investments not recouped following the end of its concession period.

The concession, which commenced in 2005, granted Umeme the exclusive rights to distribute electricity throughout Uganda. However, with the concession set to cease at month's end, the government confirmed the license will not be renewed.

Under the agreement's conditions, the government is compelled to reimburse Umeme for any infrastructure investments that remain unrecovered as the concession concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025