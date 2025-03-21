Heathrow Shutdown: Fire at Sub-Station Raises Concerns
A significant fire at a sub-station resulted in the shutdown of London's Heathrow Airport. British energy minister Ed Miliband clarified there was no indication of foul play involved in the incident. The minister assured investigators are examining the cause of the fire to prevent future disruptions.
A massive fire at a sub-station led to the temporary closure of London's Heathrow Airport on Friday. British Energy Minister Ed Miliband reassured the public that foul play was not suspected in the incident.
Speaking to LBC Radio, Miliband emphasized the absence of evidence indicating malicious intent behind the fire. The minister underscored the importance of understanding the incident's cause to mitigate similar events in the future.
Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to determine the root cause of the blaze, aiming to ensure the safety and reliability of essential infrastructure for the future.
