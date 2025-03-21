Left Menu

Heathrow Shutdown: Fire at Sub-Station Raises Concerns

A significant fire at a sub-station resulted in the shutdown of London's Heathrow Airport. British energy minister Ed Miliband clarified there was no indication of foul play involved in the incident. The minister assured investigators are examining the cause of the fire to prevent future disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:28 IST
Heathrow Shutdown: Fire at Sub-Station Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A massive fire at a sub-station led to the temporary closure of London's Heathrow Airport on Friday. British Energy Minister Ed Miliband reassured the public that foul play was not suspected in the incident.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Miliband emphasized the absence of evidence indicating malicious intent behind the fire. The minister underscored the importance of understanding the incident's cause to mitigate similar events in the future.

Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to determine the root cause of the blaze, aiming to ensure the safety and reliability of essential infrastructure for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025