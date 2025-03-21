Heathrow Shutdown: Fire at Sub-Station Raises Concerns

A massive fire at a sub-station led to the temporary closure of London's Heathrow Airport on Friday. British Energy Minister Ed Miliband reassured the public that foul play was not suspected in the incident.

Speaking to LBC Radio, Miliband emphasized the absence of evidence indicating malicious intent behind the fire. The minister underscored the importance of understanding the incident's cause to mitigate similar events in the future.

Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to determine the root cause of the blaze, aiming to ensure the safety and reliability of essential infrastructure for the future.

