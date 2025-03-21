Nagpur Violence: Police Announce Arrests Amid Unbiased Probe

In the aftermath of violent clashes in Nagpur demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, police have arrested 99 individuals as they conduct an impartial investigation, Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced on Friday.

With the situation gradually returning to normal, security measures remain in place for Friday prayers amid fears of further unrest. The violence, which erupted on March 17, was exacerbated by rumors of a sacred religious text being burned, drawing large crowds.

In recent developments, Maharashtra Police revealed that one suspect, Faheem Khan, faces charges for editing and distributing videos that glorified violence, contributing to the unrest's spread. Authorities have registered four FIRs relating to these incidents and are actively pursuing the investigation.

