Nagpur Violence: Police Announce Arrests Amid Unbiased Probe

Nagpur Police have arrested 99 people in connection with recent violence over Aurangzeb's grave, ensuring an unbiased investigation. Violence spread due to edited videos glorifying clashes. The situation is normalizing, with curfews lifted while further investigations continue against those inciting violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:01 IST
Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of violent clashes in Nagpur demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, police have arrested 99 individuals as they conduct an impartial investigation, Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal announced on Friday.

With the situation gradually returning to normal, security measures remain in place for Friday prayers amid fears of further unrest. The violence, which erupted on March 17, was exacerbated by rumors of a sacred religious text being burned, drawing large crowds.

In recent developments, Maharashtra Police revealed that one suspect, Faheem Khan, faces charges for editing and distributing videos that glorified violence, contributing to the unrest's spread. Authorities have registered four FIRs relating to these incidents and are actively pursuing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

