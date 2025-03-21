Left Menu

Cash Controversy: Delhi High Court Justice Faces Scrutiny

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court is under a preliminary inquiry after cash was allegedly found at his residence. The Delhi High Court Chief Justice will report findings to the Supreme Court Collegium, which recommended Varma's transfer amid ongoing investigations into the incident.

Updated: 21-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court is embroiled in a controversy over allegations of cash being found at his official residence. The preliminary inquiry aims to delve into these allegations, with Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya tasked with submitting the findings to the Supreme Court Collegium.

The incident began when a fire at Justice Varma's residence led firefighters to discover the cash, prompting an investigation. Should the preliminary inquiry find the allegations credible, an in-house committee procedure may be set up to proceed further. The Supreme Court sources have indicated the Collegium's readiness to take necessary actions.

In response to this situation, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended Justice Varma's transfer to the Allahabad High Court, of which he is originally a part. This move, however, is a procedural step and not a definitive resolution indicating that the ongoing investigation may lead to further legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

