Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan: A Greener Future for Rajasthan

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the plantation of 10 crore saplings in Rajasthan as part of Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan, inspired by PM Modi's campaign. He emphasized Rajasthan’s tradition of environmental conservation and introduced new digital and eco-tourism initiatives to preserve biodiversity and promote transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared an ambitious goal of planting 10 crore saplings in Rajasthan this year. The announcement came during a state-level event celebrating World Forestry Day, where Sharma urged citizens to commit to making Rajasthan greener and healthier for future generations.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the state government has embarked on 'Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan', with a target of planting 50 crore saplings. After planting seven crore saplings in 2024-25, Rajasthan aims for 10 crore this year as per the 2025-26 budget.

Sharma highlighted the cultural and traditional significance of trees and nature in Rajasthan, encouraging people to preserve forests and biodiversity. He also launched the 'Digi-One-Forest Stack', an app for transparency in forest department operations, and inaugurated eco-tourism facilities at Sitamata Wildlife Sanctuary and other parks.

