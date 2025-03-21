Yes Bank Secures ₹429 Crore from JC Flowers for NPA Sale
Yes Bank announced it received ₹429 crore from JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company. This payment is from the sale of a non-performing asset (NPA) portfolio in 2022. Initially, about ₹48,000 crore worth of stressed assets were transferred to JC Flowers ARC in December 2022.
Yes Bank has announced the receipt of ₹429 crore from JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company related to the sale of its non-performing asset (NPA) portfolio in the previous year.
The bank's transfer of stressed assets amounted to an estimated ₹48,000 crore, now monetized by the private trust.
According to a regulatory filing, Yes Bank recognized the cash injection into its Security Receipts Portfolio from a single trust, marking a milestone in its restructuring efforts.
