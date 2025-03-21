Manappuram Finance Shares Soar Amid Bain Capital's Major Stake Acquisition
Shares of Manappuram Finance surged nearly 8% as Bain Capital launched a substantial Rs 5,764-crore open offer for a 26% stake in the company. The stock touched a 52-week high on the BSE, following Bain's decision to acquire an 18% stake, subject to regulatory approvals.
- Country:
- India
Shares of Manappuram Finance experienced a notable increase, rising nearly 8% after Bain Capital, a US-based private investment firm, announced a substantial Rs 5,764-crore open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the gold loan financing company.
The stock closed at Rs 234.25 on the BSE, after reaching a 52-week high of Rs 247.55 during the trading session. On the NSE, Manappuram Finance shares climbed 7.77% to Rs 234.40.
This surge followed Bain Capital's decision to purchase an 18% stake in Manappuram Finance for Rs 4,385 crore. The offer sets the share price at Rs 236, with Bain's potential stake post-investment ranging from 18% to 41.7%, pending necessary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Nobody has right to raise finger on him": Maulana Khalid Rashid on Shami not observing 'roza' during India-Australia match
Controversy Over PCB's Absence at Champions Trophy Closing Ceremony
CBSE Balances Exams and Holi Festivities with Flexible Scheduling
Armenia Eyes Observer Seat in BRICS for Economic Expansion
India's Absence in World Test Championship Impacts Lord’s Revenue