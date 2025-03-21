U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Path to Peace and Prosperity?
Ukraine is in ongoing discussions with the United States regarding a minerals deal, which is seen as a strategic step for peace with Russia. The two nations are negotiating the terms, and the U.S. aims to create an investment fund linked to the sale of Ukrainian minerals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:48 IST
Ukraine and the United States continue discussions over a minerals deal, according to a spokesperson from the Ukrainian foreign ministry.
The White House revealed that talks have advanced beyond economic considerations, focusing on establishing peace between Ukraine and Russia. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed readiness to finalize the minerals agreement soon.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clarified that discussions did not include the potential for American ownership of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- United States
- minerals
- deal
- Trump
- Zelenskiy
- White House
- natural resources
- nuclear power
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages
UPDATE 5-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash