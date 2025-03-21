Left Menu

U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Path to Peace and Prosperity?

Ukraine is in ongoing discussions with the United States regarding a minerals deal, which is seen as a strategic step for peace with Russia. The two nations are negotiating the terms, and the U.S. aims to create an investment fund linked to the sale of Ukrainian minerals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:48 IST
U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Path to Peace and Prosperity?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine and the United States continue discussions over a minerals deal, according to a spokesperson from the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

The White House revealed that talks have advanced beyond economic considerations, focusing on establishing peace between Ukraine and Russia. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed readiness to finalize the minerals agreement soon.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clarified that discussions did not include the potential for American ownership of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025