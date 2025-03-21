Judicial Shake-Up: Supreme Court Probes Allegations Involving Justice Varma

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has initiated an inquiry into allegations concerning Justice Yashwant Varma, following rumors about cash found at his residence in Delhi. The Chief Justice of Delhi High Court began the in-house investigation, with outcomes set to be reported to the Chief Justice of India by March 21.

The Supreme Court has clarified that the proposed transfer of Justice Varma, who is currently a senior judge at the Delhi High Court, to his parent High Court in Allahabad is independent of the inquiry into the allegations. The Collegium is set to evaluate the responses received and will reach a resolution in due course.

The allegations surfaced after a fire at Justice Varma's residence inadvertently led to the discovery of cash by firefighters. The Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya is spearheading the inquiry, and follow-up actions will be determined by the Supreme Court. The judicial community and media continue to follow developments closely.

