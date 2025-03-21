Agricultural Reforms: Transforming India's Farming Landscape

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the pivotal role agriculture plays in India's economy, labeling farmers as its soul during a Lok Sabha debate. He criticized historical inadequacies under the Congress government, citing fatal incidents and inadequate financial allocations for the agriculture sector during their tenure.

Chouhan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader, applauding initiatives such as providing free rations to 80 crore citizens. The minister emphasized that effective leadership, combined with strategic planning and diligent efforts, has the power to achieve transformative outcomes. He credited the Modi administration with directly enhancing the lives of farmers through increased financial support.

Further, the minister linked village development to national progress, asserting that the growth of farmers is synonymous with the country's growth. He highlighted government efforts to equip small farmers with agricultural tools via the Krishi Yantrikaran Yojana and noted the direct financial transfers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which have significantly improved farmers' economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)