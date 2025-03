Wall Street Wavers Amid Tariffs and Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street edged higher Friday as President Donald Trump implied potential flexibility on impending tariffs, assuaging some investor fears. Despite this, economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions lingered, curbing gains.

Major U.S. stock indexes reversed earlier losses post-announcement but remained constrained by sector weaknesses. Safe-haven assets gained appeal as global tensions rose.

Markets also scrutinized central bank meetings. The dollar rallied, while gold's record climb stalled. Global stocks showed varied performances, reflecting broader uncertainty fueled by looming tariffs and geopolitical pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)