Modi's Sri Lanka Visit to Cement Solar Power Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a significant visit to Sri Lanka on April 5, as confirmed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a parliamentary announcement.

Modi's visit aims to finalize key agreements initially crafted last year during President Dissanayake's trip to Delhi. It also aligns with the commencement of the Sampur Power Plant construction in Trincomalee, highlighting deepening bilateral energy collaboration.

Recent agreements between the two nations will see the establishment of solar power plants, aimed at fostering energy sustainability on the island. This strategic shift from coal to solar indicates a robust partnership, emphasized by Indian involvement through the National Thermal Power Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)