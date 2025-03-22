Left Menu

Modi's Sri Lanka Visit to Cement Solar Power Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka on April 5 to finalize agreements with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The visit coincides with the start of construction on a solar power plant in Trincomalee. This initiative follows a bilateral agreement for solar energy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 09:50 IST
Modi's Sri Lanka Visit to Cement Solar Power Partnership
Modi
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a significant visit to Sri Lanka on April 5, as confirmed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a parliamentary announcement.

Modi's visit aims to finalize key agreements initially crafted last year during President Dissanayake's trip to Delhi. It also aligns with the commencement of the Sampur Power Plant construction in Trincomalee, highlighting deepening bilateral energy collaboration.

Recent agreements between the two nations will see the establishment of solar power plants, aimed at fostering energy sustainability on the island. This strategic shift from coal to solar indicates a robust partnership, emphasized by Indian involvement through the National Thermal Power Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025