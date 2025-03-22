Modi's Sri Lanka Visit to Cement Solar Power Partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka on April 5 to finalize agreements with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The visit coincides with the start of construction on a solar power plant in Trincomalee. This initiative follows a bilateral agreement for solar energy development.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a significant visit to Sri Lanka on April 5, as confirmed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in a parliamentary announcement.
Modi's visit aims to finalize key agreements initially crafted last year during President Dissanayake's trip to Delhi. It also aligns with the commencement of the Sampur Power Plant construction in Trincomalee, highlighting deepening bilateral energy collaboration.
Recent agreements between the two nations will see the establishment of solar power plants, aimed at fostering energy sustainability on the island. This strategic shift from coal to solar indicates a robust partnership, emphasized by Indian involvement through the National Thermal Power Corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam to Bolster U.S. Trade Relations with New Energy Agreements
U.S. Resets Trade Baselines for Fair Agreements
New Zealand and India Forge Stronger Ties with New Agreements
India and New Zealand Forge Stronger Ties with Bilateral Agreements
India Boosts Ties With China and Peru Amid Resumptions and Agreements