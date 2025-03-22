Strawberry Boom in Udhampur: Farmers Reap Rich Dividends

In an impressive agricultural shift, Udhampur district is rapidly becoming a key player in strawberry production, as more farmers are embracing the crop with great success. Leveraging government schemes, these farmers have ventured into strawberry cultivation, yielding handsome profits owing to high market rates this season.

Vinod Sharma, an entrepreneur from Thalora village in Udhampur's Tehsil Majalta, exemplifies this trend. Starting on a small scale in 2021, Sharma has expanded to nine kanals, reaping substantial benefits. Switching from traditional crops to strawberries, he credits government subsidies for his transformation, including Rs 13,000 per kanal and essential infrastructure support.

Similarly, Rashpaul Singh from Chai village has seen success despite initial weather-related setbacks. His strawberry crop's recent market price surge has turned potential losses into gains for the region's agricultural economy. These outcomes highlight the impact of Indian government initiatives in driving youth toward horticulture, fostering self-employment and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)