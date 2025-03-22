Empowering Women and Villages: Health Initiatives Spark Change in Rajouri and Udhampur

The Rajouri District Administration, in partnership with Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), organized an awareness event focusing on women's health and menstrual hygiene. This initiative is part of the ongoing 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign by the Central government.

Abhishek Sharma, the Rajouri District Commissioner and BGSBU Registrar, underscored the significance of these initiatives in fostering gender equality. He mentioned installing sanitary pad vending machines in educational institutions as part of the efforts to break myths and challenge gender stereotypes, echoed by BGSBU Assistant Professor Sachi Sood.

Dr. Tanvir Ahmed from BGSBU revealed ongoing collaborations between the University and District Administration. Meanwhile, in Udhampur, the CRPF's 187th battalion ran a medical camp offering services like CPR training and free check-ups, benefitting remote communities, a program commended by locals such as KK Raina.

