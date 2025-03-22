Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Sacred River Corridors: A Boost to Religious Tourism

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced plans to develop corridors along the Ganga and Sharda rivers to enhance religious tourism. The initiative aims to improve infrastructure for pilgrims and highlight Indian cultural heritage, in line with the government's vision to promote tourism while preserving traditional values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:35 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently highlighted the cultural and religious significance of the Ganga and Sharda rivers, announcing ambitious plans to develop corridors alongside them. This development aims to reinforce Uttarakhand as a major hub for religious tourism, providing improved facilities for pilgrims from across the globe.

An official release from the Chief Minister's Office revealed that these projects are part of a broader strategy to promote tourism, emphasizing the preservation of the region's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The initiative underscores the government's commitment to making religious tourism more accessible and enjoyable.

Addressing the 62nd All India Shastraotsav in Haridwar, CM Dhami also discussed the profound influence of ancient Indian scriptures, which continue to inspire contemporary scientific thought. He emphasized the importance of educating the youth on India's historical contributions to mathematics and science.

Dhami lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which has helped revive global respect for Indian traditions and knowledge. The state government is actively working to preserve and highlight Uttarakhand's ancient culture and intellectual legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

