National Grid Restores Power to Key Areas

The National Grid PLC has announced the successful restoration of power to all customers connected to its North Hyde Substation, including the vital transport hub, Heathrow. This resolution underscores the critical role of consistent energy supplies in underpinning major infrastructure.

Following an unexpected disruption, the swift restoration efforts by National Grid have ensured minimal inconvenience to the affected areas. The operation underscores the priority given to essential services and the resilience of the infrastructure supporting them.

National Grid's quick action in resuming services strengthens their commitment to dependable power supply, which is fundamental to economic activities and service industries dependent on uninterrupted electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)