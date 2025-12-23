State-of-the-Art Bus Terminal to Transform Baripada Transport Infrastructure

A new state-of-the-art bus terminal with numerous amenities and facilities similar to an airport is slated for construction in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha. The initiative, announced by Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, marks a significant upgrade in public infrastructure for northern Odisha.

This transport facility, named Atal Bus Stand after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will cover 5 acres of land and stands out for its emphasis on passenger comfort, safety, accessibility, and efficiency. Amenities will include waiting halls, restrooms, food courts, retail spaces, and facilities for persons with disabilities.

The construction also reflects a commitment to sustainability, with over 6,000 saplings set to be planted around the area. It is expected that the terminal will decongest Baripada and bolster connectivity to major cities like Bhubaneswar, Balasore, and Kolkata, making it a central transport hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)