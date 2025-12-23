Governor Mathur Stresses on Infrastructure Boost for Sikkim's Progress
Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang met with Governor Om Prakash Mathur to discuss the state's development. Mathur emphasized the necessity of timely central scheme implementation and infrastructure improvements, especially in roads and digital connectivity, to sustain Sikkim's growth. Telang committed to executing central policies under Mathur’s guidance.
Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang made a visit to Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Lok Bhavan, highlighting the state's developmental advancements. The meeting underlined crucial state growth strategies.
Governor Mathur emphasized the urgent need for the timely execution of central government schemes to ensure the continued advancement of Sikkim, focusing on infrastructure, road works, and digital connectivity as pivotal elements.
Governor Mathur praised Sikkim for its peaceful environment and assured seamless policy implementation under Chief Secretary Telang's leadership, pressing the necessity of strategic infrastructure improvements.
