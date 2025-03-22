Uttar Pradesh Bolsters Textile Sector with Rs 700 Crore MoU
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced MoUs worth Rs 700 crore for PM MITRA Park. The state will develop leather parks, boosting investment and employment. The PM MITRA scheme aims to enhance the textile sector, adhering to the 'Farm to Foreign' vision, promoting UP as a textile hub.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the signing of two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 700 crore. These agreements mark the establishment of the PM MITRA Park at the border of Lucknow and Hardoi, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision—Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign—to enhance the state's textile prowess.
During an Investors Meet, CM Yogi unveiled plans for two additional leather parks named Sant Ravidas, emphasizing the state's push for industrial growth and job creation. In a bid to attract investors, the government is offering various incentives, including Rs 210 crore under the 2017 textile policy and Rs 8 crore under the 2022 policy.
Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's historical significance in the textile industry, CM Yogi noted cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya as centers of ancient trade and craftsmanship. With the PM MITRA initiative, UP aims to become a textile manufacturing powerhouse, ensuring robust infrastructure and global competitiveness in the sector.
