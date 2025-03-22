Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Bolsters Textile Sector with Rs 700 Crore MoU

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced MoUs worth Rs 700 crore for PM MITRA Park. The state will develop leather parks, boosting investment and employment. The PM MITRA scheme aims to enhance the textile sector, adhering to the 'Farm to Foreign' vision, promoting UP as a textile hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 14:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Bolsters Textile Sector with Rs 700 Crore MoU
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the signing of two significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at Rs 700 crore. These agreements mark the establishment of the PM MITRA Park at the border of Lucknow and Hardoi, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F vision—Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign—to enhance the state's textile prowess.

During an Investors Meet, CM Yogi unveiled plans for two additional leather parks named Sant Ravidas, emphasizing the state's push for industrial growth and job creation. In a bid to attract investors, the government is offering various incentives, including Rs 210 crore under the 2017 textile policy and Rs 8 crore under the 2022 policy.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's historical significance in the textile industry, CM Yogi noted cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya as centers of ancient trade and craftsmanship. With the PM MITRA initiative, UP aims to become a textile manufacturing powerhouse, ensuring robust infrastructure and global competitiveness in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India probes Musk’s AI chatbot Grok over offensive replies: Should it be banned?

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025