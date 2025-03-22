Supreme Court Judges Herald New Legal Services and Hope in Manipur

Justice BR Gavai, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), inaugurated a series of legal services and medical camps across Manipur, with the launch of new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Ukhrul districts, on Saturday.

In his remarks, Justice Gavai underscored the importance of justice and healthcare access, affirming the delegation's commitment to societal cooperation. He expressed confidence that the nation would unite to resolve existing problems and reiterated his belief in the Constitution's role in Manipur's future prosperity and peace.

On hand as part of the delegation was Supreme Court Judge Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, who spoke of embracing a forward-looking perspective for Manipur, seeing the Supreme Court visit as a symbol of hope and renewal. The delegation also toured a relief camp in Churachandpur, amidst the backdrop of Manipur's governance under President's Rule since February following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)