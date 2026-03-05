Left Menu

Intriguing Rajya Sabha Contest in Haryana: Three-Way Race Unfolds

Satish Nandal, an Independent candidate, enters Haryana's Rajya Sabha contest alongside BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Congress's Karamvir Singh Boudh. Nandal, supported by Independent MLAs, seeks cross-party backing, intensifying the competition. The nominations, a strategic play of alliances, highlight the political dynamics shaping Haryana's representation in the Rajya Sabha.

Intriguing Rajya Sabha Contest in Haryana: Three-Way Race Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

Satish Nandal, who previously contested the 2019 Haryana assembly elections as a BJP nominee, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. His entry marks a three-way race against BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Congress's Karamvir Singh Boudh.

Bhatia, known for his close ties with former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Boudh, a Dalit rights activist, are both strong contenders. Haryana's political landscape hangs in balance as Independent MLAs rally behind Nandal, aiming to secure broader legislative support.

As the nomination process concludes, political parties in Haryana maneuver for strategic advantage, while candidates prepare their campaigns for the March 16 polls. The contest promises to reshape Haryana's representation in the Rajya Sabha, amidst the intricate web of state politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

