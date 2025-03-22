Left Menu

Ranchi Bandh: Tribal Outcry Over Flyover Sparks Citywide Disruption

An 18-hour Ranchi bandh disrupted normalcy in Jharkhand's capital, as tribal activists protested against a flyover near a sacred site. Blocked roads, burning tyres, and market closures marked the protest. Agitators demand relocation of a ramp obstructing a religious site. The Rs 340-crore project aims to ease city traffic.

Normal life came to a standstill in Ranchi on Saturday as tribal activists executed an 18-hour bandh, protesting the construction of a flyover near the sacred 'Sarna Sthal.' Key roads were blocked and markets shut down, disrupting the city's daily rhythm.

The agitators' primary demand is the removal of a flyover ramp in Siram Toli, claiming it obstructs access to a vital religious site and threatens its sanctity. The protest saw participants scuffling with police and caused significant inconvenience to examinees, journalists, and daily commuters.

Despite elaborate security measures by the district administration, the protest hindered public transport, leaving many travelers stranded and forcing others to walk long distances. Protesters allege ignorance by the government towards their concerns as the elevated road project marches on.

