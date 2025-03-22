Power Outage at Heathrow Sparks Urgent Investigation
A power outage at Heathrow Airport prompted an urgent investigation by Britain's national energy system operator, as directed by Energy Minister Ed Miliband. The outage caused significant disruption, affecting thousands of people and businesses. The aim is to uncover the incident's cause and implement preventive measures.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's government has launched an urgent investigation into the power outage at Heathrow Airport on Friday. The national energy system operator has been commissioned to look into the incident, as announced by the energy minister. The aim is to understand the root cause of the mishap.
Energy Minister Ed Miliband expressed his commitment to working with Ofgem, the country's energy regulator, to delve into the specifics of what went wrong. This move comes as part of efforts to prevent such occurrences in the future.
"The loss of power in the Heathrow area has led to massive disruptions for thousands of individuals and numerous businesses. We are resolute in learning the lessons from this incident," Miliband stated, underlining the severity of the impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heathrow
- Power Outage
- Britain
- Investigation
- Energy
- Ed Miliband
- Ofgem
- Disruption
- Lessons
- National
ALSO READ
Adani group's strides in energy ecosystem, industrial development impresses women envoys
Adani group's strides in energy ecosystem, industrial development impresses women envoys
Women envoys from 9 countries hail diverse workforce at Adani's clean energy, other projects
Russia targets energy and gas infrastructure in Friday attack, Ukraine's energy minister says
IFC and QNB Leasing Partner to Boost Sustainable Energy and Blue Finance for Turkish SMEs