Power Outage at Heathrow Sparks Urgent Investigation

Britain's government has launched an urgent investigation into the power outage at Heathrow Airport on Friday. The national energy system operator has been commissioned to look into the incident, as announced by the energy minister. The aim is to understand the root cause of the mishap.

Energy Minister Ed Miliband expressed his commitment to working with Ofgem, the country's energy regulator, to delve into the specifics of what went wrong. This move comes as part of efforts to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"The loss of power in the Heathrow area has led to massive disruptions for thousands of individuals and numerous businesses. We are resolute in learning the lessons from this incident," Miliband stated, underlining the severity of the impact.

