US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss critical sectors including trade, nuclear energy, and defense. The dialogue reaffirms both nations' commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering a free, open Indo-Pacific region.

The conversation followed a statement by newly-appointed US ambassador Sergio Gor, who indicated active engagements to finalize a proposed trade agreement between the two countries. Ambassador Gor highlighted India as an essential strategic partner, outlining ambitions for a stronger bilateral relationship.

Amid trade tensions marked by previous US tariffs on Indian goods, Jaishankar and Rubio's dialogue underscores mutual interests in regional developments and shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Sustainable nuclear energy cooperation and expanding opportunities for American businesses in India were also key discussion points.

