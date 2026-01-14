US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, centered on bolstering cooperation in significant sectors such as trade, nuclear energy, and defense. Both parties emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue and collaboration in these critical areas.

The conversation followed a statement by newly-appointed US ambassador Sergio Gor, who indicated active engagements to finalize a proposed trade agreement between the two countries. Ambassador Gor highlighted India as an essential strategic partner, outlining ambitions for a stronger bilateral relationship.

Amid trade tensions marked by previous US tariffs on Indian goods, Jaishankar and Rubio's dialogue underscores mutual interests in regional developments and shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Sustainable nuclear energy cooperation and expanding opportunities for American businesses in India were also key discussion points.