Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Future with NeVA Integration

In a landmark move towards digital governance, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has inked a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

This agreement signifies Delhi's commitment to transforming legislative operations by adopting a paperless, transparent system. The initiative aligns with the nationwide vision of 'One Nation, One Application,' aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility in legislative procedures.

With the implementation of NeVA, the Delhi Assembly joins 27 other legislatures in embracing a digital future. This development also marks a significant stride in the Delhi Government's 100-day agenda, reflecting its focus on modernization and tech-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)