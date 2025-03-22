Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Embraces Digital Future with NeVA Integration

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the GNCTD to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), marking Delhi's commitment to digitizing legislative functions. This initiative aligns with the national vision of streamlined, paperless governance and strengthens Delhi's modernization agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:30 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move towards digital governance, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has inked a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi to implement the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

This agreement signifies Delhi's commitment to transforming legislative operations by adopting a paperless, transparent system. The initiative aligns with the nationwide vision of 'One Nation, One Application,' aimed at enhancing efficiency and accessibility in legislative procedures.

With the implementation of NeVA, the Delhi Assembly joins 27 other legislatures in embracing a digital future. This development also marks a significant stride in the Delhi Government's 100-day agenda, reflecting its focus on modernization and tech-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

