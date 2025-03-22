Left Menu

INTACH Elects New Chairman, Embraces Interdisciplinary Heritage Conservation

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) held its AGM on March 22, 2025, in New Delhi, electing Ashok Singh Thakur as Chairman. INTACH, established in 1984, is revising its 2004 Charter to include a comprehensive approach to preserving India's heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:32 IST
INTACH Elects New Chairman, Embraces Interdisciplinary Heritage Conservation
Ashok Singh Thakur, Newly appointed Chairman of INTACH (Photo/ Ministry of Culture). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) conducted its Annual General Meeting on March 22, 2025, at its Head Office in New Delhi. This pivotal meeting saw the successful election of Ashok Singh Thakur as the new Chairman and the selection of Governing Council members, as confirmed in a recent press release.

Since its inception on January 27, 1984, INTACH has been at the forefront of heritage conservation in India. Registered under the Societies Registration Act (1860), the organization has dedicated itself to preserving the nation's environment and revitalizing its intangible heritage, while simultaneously increasing awareness and appreciation for India's rich cultural lineage.

In 2004, INTACH adopted a Charter to guide its conservation efforts. Acknowledging the dynamic nature of heritage, the organization is now revising this Charter, aiming to incorporate an interdisciplinary approach. This updated version will comprehensively address all facets of heritage, from tangible and intangible to natural and cultural elements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

