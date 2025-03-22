Dhaba Owner Shot While Foiling Heist in Mandi

In a bold robbery attempt in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, a roadside eatery owner was shot while trying to prevent the crime, officials reported. The unsettling incident unfolded during the late hours of Friday night.

Pradeep Guleria, the complainant, recounted the incident to police. On the night of March 21, near midnight, two motorcyclists visited his dhaba and requested takeaway meals. As Guleria prepared their order, he caught the duo in the act of stealing cash from his counter.

In a moment of confrontation, one of the suspects brandished a firearm, firing at Guleria. Despite the ordeal, he survived and is receiving medical attention. The assailants also seized an LED TV before fleeing. A case has been registered, and a Special Investigation Team has been assigned to investigate.

(With inputs from agencies.)