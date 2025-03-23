Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Oil Depot Blaze in Southern Russia

A recent drone attack in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia led to an oil depot fire, expanding the blaze area to 2,000 square meters. Although no casualties were reported, the incident is described as a violation of a ceasefire agreement. Firefighting efforts are underway using trains loaded with water.

A recent drone attack in southern Russia's Krasnodar region ignited an oil depot, expanding the blaze to 2,000 square meters, regional officials confirmed.

Despite the increased fire area, there were no injuries or damage to other infrastructure, according to a report by TASS. Authorities have initiated firefighting measures, including bringing in firefighting trains equipped with water.

Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, citing it as a breach of an existing agreement to protect energy infrastructures as part of a broader ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. The attacked depot is a crucial rail terminal for Russian oil en route to Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

