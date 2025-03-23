Drone Attack Sparks Oil Depot Blaze in Southern Russia
A recent drone attack in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia led to an oil depot fire, expanding the blaze area to 2,000 square meters. Although no casualties were reported, the incident is described as a violation of a ceasefire agreement. Firefighting efforts are underway using trains loaded with water.
A recent drone attack in southern Russia's Krasnodar region ignited an oil depot, expanding the blaze to 2,000 square meters, regional officials confirmed.
Despite the increased fire area, there were no injuries or damage to other infrastructure, according to a report by TASS. Authorities have initiated firefighting measures, including bringing in firefighting trains equipped with water.
Russia's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, citing it as a breach of an existing agreement to protect energy infrastructures as part of a broader ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. The attacked depot is a crucial rail terminal for Russian oil en route to Kazakhstan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Pushes for Peace: Trump’s Determination to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Tensions Over Starlink's Role in Ukraine Conflict
Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Ceasefire Prospects Amidst Ukraine Conflict
NZ Welcomes Ukraine-US Ceasefire Agreement, Calls on Russia to Respond
Ukraine and U.S. Reach Ceasefire Agreement Amidst Ongoing Conflict