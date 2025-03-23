Left Menu

China Calls for Market Openness Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged nations to open markets to combat global instability at the China Development Forum. He met with American CEOs and U.S. Senator Steve Daines, as Beijing seeks to attract foreign investment amidst U.S. tariffs. Policy measures were discussed to boost China's domestic consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:09 IST
China Calls for Market Openness Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

During a business forum in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on countries to open their markets to address 'rising instability and uncertainty.' He highlighted the necessity of open markets in today's fragmented world, especially as China faces further U.S. tariffs.

Attendees included prominent figures such as U.S. Senator Steve Daines and CEOs from Apple, Qualcomm, AstraZeneca, and Saudi Aramco. The forum is pivotal for Beijing as it seeks foreign investment to counteract geopolitical tensions and domestic economic challenges.

The Chinese government, through its spokespersons, discussed strategies to boost domestic consumption and resist U.S. trade measures, emphasizing the need for active macroeconomic policies and the importance of foreign investments for economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025