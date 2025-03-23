China Calls for Market Openness Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

During a business forum in Beijing, Chinese Premier Li Qiang called on countries to open their markets to address 'rising instability and uncertainty.' He highlighted the necessity of open markets in today's fragmented world, especially as China faces further U.S. tariffs.

Attendees included prominent figures such as U.S. Senator Steve Daines and CEOs from Apple, Qualcomm, AstraZeneca, and Saudi Aramco. The forum is pivotal for Beijing as it seeks foreign investment to counteract geopolitical tensions and domestic economic challenges.

The Chinese government, through its spokespersons, discussed strategies to boost domestic consumption and resist U.S. trade measures, emphasizing the need for active macroeconomic policies and the importance of foreign investments for economic stability.

