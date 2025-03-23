Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Cartel with Cross-Border Ties

The Punjab Police have achieved a significant breakthrough in their battle against drug trafficking, dismantling a major cartel in Amritsar linked to Pakistan, according to police statements. Three individuals, including the alleged kingpin Mandeep Kaur, were apprehended alongside a hefty seizure of 5.2 kg of heroin.

Described as a calculated operative, Kaur reportedly impersonated a police officer to efficiently manage her network. Her operations leveraged connections with a multitude of drug smugglers across the border, utilizing drones to transport drugs into Indian territory. While two associates were identified within the local Chheharta area, authorities have withheld the name of another accomplice as investigations proceed.

In a simultaneous intelligence-driven effort, Punjab's Counter Intelligence unit disrupted a narco-terror module, leading to the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of 4 kg of heroin. As part of a broader crackdown under the direction of CM Bhagwant Mann's campaign, over 2600 arrests have been made, signaling a committed effort to eradicate drug crime in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)