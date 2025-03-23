Turks Urged to Protest Mayor's Arrest

In a bold move, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is rallying Turkish citizens to stage mass demonstrations across the nation in response to his recent arrest and pending trial. The mayor's call to action was announced on Sunday following his detention.

Imamoglu, who shared his appeal on the social media platform X, denounced the judicial actions taken against him as extrajudicial and an outright betrayal against the Turkish state. His message has resonated with a broad section of the public, who see his arrest as politically motivated.

This development marks a pivotal moment in Turkish politics, potentially stirring tension between state authorities and the public, as people prepare to voice their dissent over what they perceive as an unjust legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)