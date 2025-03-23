Delhi's New Government Prepares People's Budget amidst Crucial Assembly Session
Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva assures a 'budget for the people' while the Delhi Legislative Assembly gears up for a pivotal session. Core discussions will center on the budget presentation, CAG report, and developmental promises made to citizens. The session spans March 24-28, 2025, in Old Secretariat.
In a bid to prioritize citizen welfare, Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva declared that the forthcoming budget would embody 'a budget for the people and by the people.' Emphasizing the government's commitment to progress, he reiterated promises from the party's Sankalp Patra to spur Delhi's development.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta actively seeks citizen input for policy formulation, with additional central government support. The eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly's Budget session, opening on Monday, will witness the new government's inaugural budget presentation. Scheduled for March 25, it has significant implications for local governance.
Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta noted that the session, commencing in the Assembly Hall of the Old Secretariat, stretches from March 24 to March 28, 2025, with provisions for extension. A key highlight is the presentation of the CAG report on DTC operations. Lawmakers are set for intensive debates and decisions on fiscal priorities.
