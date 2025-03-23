Controversy Erupts over Suspension of BJP MLAs in Karnataka Assembly

Contention surrounds the Karnataka Assembly as 18 BJP MLAs face a six-month suspension, a decision vehemently criticized by BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, who labeled it 'undemocratic.' The suspension follows vocal protests targeting the controversial 4% Muslim quota bill and allegations of a honey trap scam.

Jagadish Shettar is pressing Assembly Speaker UT Khader and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reconsider the disciplinary action. The BJP's protest was meant to hold the government accountable, insisting their grievances were not adequately addressed, not directed against the speaker's position.

The suspension, enacted amidst chaotic scenes in the assembly, sees BJP legislators forcibly removed by marshals. This comes as the state cabinet proposes an amendment allowing minority contractors a 4% reservation in procurement tenders, extending to 'all minority communities and backward classes' according to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)