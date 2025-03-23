Assam Unveils Rs 300 Crore AMCH Residential Development Plan

In a decisive move for infrastructural advancement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gathered with officials in Dibrugarh to evaluate plans for a new residential project at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). The discussed development will cost an estimated Rs 300 crore and aims to replace current housing with modern accommodations.

The proposed project involves substituting existing residential quarters with new units for the Principal, Vice-Principal, faculty, staff, and students. Additionally, the plan outlines the construction of a convention centre and other necessary facilities, ensuring modern living conditions and improved amenities.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed the importance of integrating provisions for future expansion, urging close coordination between the Public Works Department and medical college administration. The project includes demolishing old structures to create space for multi-storey residential buildings, effectively optimizing the use of land within AMCH premises.

