Assam Unveils Rs 300 Crore AMCH Residential Development Plan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a pivotal meeting to discuss the Rs 300 crore project for Assam Medical College's residential colony. The initiative will replace outdated quarters, adding modern amenities and expanded accommodations for faculty and staff. Coordination with medical authorities aims to optimize land use and infrastructure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move for infrastructural advancement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gathered with officials in Dibrugarh to evaluate plans for a new residential project at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). The discussed development will cost an estimated Rs 300 crore and aims to replace current housing with modern accommodations.

The proposed project involves substituting existing residential quarters with new units for the Principal, Vice-Principal, faculty, staff, and students. Additionally, the plan outlines the construction of a convention centre and other necessary facilities, ensuring modern living conditions and improved amenities.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed the importance of integrating provisions for future expansion, urging close coordination between the Public Works Department and medical college administration. The project includes demolishing old structures to create space for multi-storey residential buildings, effectively optimizing the use of land within AMCH premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

