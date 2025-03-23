Left Menu

Assam CM's Dibrugarh Tour: A Catalyst for Upper Assam's Growth

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's March visit to Dibrugarh bolstered governance and development in Upper Assam. Key interactions, cabinet meetings, and public engagements highlighted commitments to regional concerns and policy implementations, enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, and administrative efficiency while encouraging socio-economic growth and environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:48 IST
Assam CM's Dibrugarh Tour: A Catalyst for Upper Assam's Growth
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent visit to Dibrugarh from March 20-23 represented a strategic move to enhance governance and fast-track development initiatives in Upper Assam. According to an official press release, Sarma engaged in multiple key meetings, policy decision-making activities, and public interactions, demonstrating the government's dedication to addressing regional challenges and ensuring smooth administration.

Throughout his visit, CM Sarma met with 60 organizations and 135 individuals from various districts, establishing direct communication channels and accelerating decision-making processes to resolve pressing regional issues. A key event was the 155th Cabinet Meeting held on March 20 at Dibrugarh, focusing on 32 agenda items, resulting in significant approvals, including the celebration of Late Golap Borbora's Birth Centenary and infrastructure development initiatives.

In addition to the Cabinet discussions, the Chief Minister conducted high-level review meetings with top officials, assessing the progress of government projects and planning further actions. His itinerary included inspections of the proposed Assembly Building and visits to industrial sites, reinforcing a commitment to holistic regional growth. The visit culminated in Earth Hour observance, underscoring the administration's focus on environmental conservation. This proactive approach is expected to drive effective policy implementation and service delivery in Upper Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

