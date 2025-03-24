INDIA Alliance Unites Against Delimitation Before 2026

Congress MP Shreyas M Patel has firmly reiterated the INDIA Alliance's opposition to any delimitation processes before 2026. Accompanied by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Patel underscored the collective decision of the alliance partners, especially spotlighting concerns from southern regions about potential disproportionate impacts.

The recent Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting, comprising various leaders, solidified their stance. Patel shared, "Our resolution calls on the government to delay delimitation till after 2026. The southern region is grappling with challenges tied to this issue, and our alliance partners remain committed." The JAC insists on extending the freeze on the distribution of Lok Sabha seats for 25 more years and engaging thoroughly with all stakeholders.

Delimitation, involving the redrawing of parliamentary boundaries based on census data, stirs significant debate. Southern political leaders argue it threatens to skew representation unfavorably compared to northern states with higher population growth. They urge the status quo until a thorough and transparent stakeholder consultation process is concluded.

Various political leaders were present at the meeting, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who previously highlighted the need to wait until after the national census post-2026. Meanwhile, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy dismissed the meeting's concerns, terming them unfounded and politically motivated against the BJP. Reddy confidently predicted future electoral victories for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in key southern states.

