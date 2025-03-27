Left Menu

India Braces for Intense Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Above Normal

Delhi reached a scorching 40.5°C as India faces an intense heatwave. With double the usual heatwave days predicted, regions across the country, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, report temperatures above 40°C. IMD warns of above-normal temperatures across most of the nation this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:27 IST
India Braces for Intense Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Above Normal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's temperature hit 40.5°C on Wednesday, an extraordinary heat level reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This elevated temperature positioned Delhi among the hottest places nationwide, as numerous areas experienced significant heat increases.

In regions like Ridge in Delhi, temperatures stood at 40.1°C, deviating 6.3°C from the norm. Maharashtra saw highs, with Akola peaking at 42.0°C, noting a 3.0°C departure. Other Maharashtra cities like Brahmapuri and Chandrapur recorded similar excessive temperatures.

Across Madhya Pradesh, Hoshangabad hit 40.9°C, deviating by 3.9°C, while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also reported sweltering conditions. The IMD forecasts nearly double the typical heatwave days across Northwest India, expecting seasonal heat to exceed normal patterns and urging caution among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025