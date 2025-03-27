India Braces for Intense Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Above Normal

Delhi's temperature hit 40.5°C on Wednesday, an extraordinary heat level reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This elevated temperature positioned Delhi among the hottest places nationwide, as numerous areas experienced significant heat increases.

In regions like Ridge in Delhi, temperatures stood at 40.1°C, deviating 6.3°C from the norm. Maharashtra saw highs, with Akola peaking at 42.0°C, noting a 3.0°C departure. Other Maharashtra cities like Brahmapuri and Chandrapur recorded similar excessive temperatures.

Across Madhya Pradesh, Hoshangabad hit 40.9°C, deviating by 3.9°C, while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also reported sweltering conditions. The IMD forecasts nearly double the typical heatwave days across Northwest India, expecting seasonal heat to exceed normal patterns and urging caution among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)