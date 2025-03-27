Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Dismissed Over Drug Syndicate Links As High Court Judge Faces Cash Controversy

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, Naresh Kumar, has been dismissed from service following allegations of his involvement in a Delhi-based drug syndicate, officials reported on Thursday. According to police statements, Kumar's dismissal was officially ordered on March 20 after he was linked to operations with arrested gang member Surojit.

The arrest of Kumar, who was reportedly the mastermind behind the syndicate, marks the end of over a year of evasion. Concurrently, police maintain a presence at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, involved in a separate scandal concerning the discovery of large sums of cash at his home.

Following instruction from an Inquiry Commission, police secured the fire-affected area at Justice Varma's residence. DCP Devesh Kumar Mahla was observed exiting the premises as the investigation into the mysterious cash recovery continued.

The Delhi High Court recently announced the withdrawal of all judicial responsibilities from Justice Varma related to ongoing controversies since the March 14 fire incident. Justice Varma has denied the cash ownership allegations, labeling them as a conspiracy against him.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended his reassignment to the Allahabad High Court, stirring concerns from the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, which has opposed the decision (ANI).

