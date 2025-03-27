Court Seeks Medical Report in Ex-AAP MLA's Crime Syndicate Case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday requested a medical report for former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who has been in custody over an MCOCA-related case tied to the Nandu Gang. Balyan claimed he required continued treatment for anxiety from VIMHANS hospital.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja called for a health report from the Mandoli Jail Superintendent to determine Balyan's need for further medical care. His custody has been extended until April 16 as the court scheduled another hearing for tomorrow.

In the meantime, the court approved Delhi Police's application to question Jyoti Prakash, a key figure in the investigation. Accused of orchestrating gang activities from jail, Prakash is linked to Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, whose operations stretch beyond national boundaries.

