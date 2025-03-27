Left Menu

Court Seeks Medical Report in Ex-AAP MLA's Crime Syndicate Case

Ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, detained in a case involving organized crime, requests further medical assessment for anxiety. The Rouse Avenue Court has summoned a medical report from Mandoli Jail. Meanwhile, Delhi Police seeks to question Jyoti Prakash in connection with gangster activities linked to Balyan's case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:13 IST
Court Seeks Medical Report in Ex-AAP MLA's Crime Syndicate Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday requested a medical report for former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who has been in custody over an MCOCA-related case tied to the Nandu Gang. Balyan claimed he required continued treatment for anxiety from VIMHANS hospital.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja called for a health report from the Mandoli Jail Superintendent to determine Balyan's need for further medical care. His custody has been extended until April 16 as the court scheduled another hearing for tomorrow.

In the meantime, the court approved Delhi Police's application to question Jyoti Prakash, a key figure in the investigation. Accused of orchestrating gang activities from jail, Prakash is linked to Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, whose operations stretch beyond national boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025