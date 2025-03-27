Court Seeks Medical Report in Ex-AAP MLA's Crime Syndicate Case
Ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, detained in a case involving organized crime, requests further medical assessment for anxiety. The Rouse Avenue Court has summoned a medical report from Mandoli Jail. Meanwhile, Delhi Police seeks to question Jyoti Prakash in connection with gangster activities linked to Balyan's case.
- Country:
- India
The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday requested a medical report for former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who has been in custody over an MCOCA-related case tied to the Nandu Gang. Balyan claimed he required continued treatment for anxiety from VIMHANS hospital.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja called for a health report from the Mandoli Jail Superintendent to determine Balyan's need for further medical care. His custody has been extended until April 16 as the court scheduled another hearing for tomorrow.
In the meantime, the court approved Delhi Police's application to question Jyoti Prakash, a key figure in the investigation. Accused of orchestrating gang activities from jail, Prakash is linked to Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, whose operations stretch beyond national boundaries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: Delhi Police Arrest 24 Bangladeshis
Busting the E-Cigarette Racket: Delhi Police's Nighttime Operations
Court Orders Delhi Police to File Supplementary Chargesheet by April 2
Community Connect: Delhi Police Grievance Redressal Camps a Success
Proclaimed Offender in Anti-CAA Protests Arrested by Delhi Police