AIADMK and DMK Clash Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

In a heated exchange, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan sharply criticized the Tamil Nadu government's resolution opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. He accused the ruling DMK of exploiting religion and language for political gain, questioning why the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) members have not challenged the bill in court.

Sathyan told ANI, "The DMK seems eager to forge a narrative based on religion and language. Why has the JPC not contested the Waqf Bill in the judiciary? The rush to pass a resolution in the Assembly is an attempt to incite public sentiment for electoral advantage." He lambasted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for allegedly stirring communal tensions to secure votes.

This development follows the state resolution led by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, opposing the 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill. In the assembly, the CM claimed that the bill undermines Muslim rights and poses a threat to state culture and traditions. The Union Government's recent amendments have been publicly criticized for potentially marginalizing Muslim communities, prompting the assembly to urge a withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)