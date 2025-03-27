Left Menu

AIADMK and DMK Clash Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan criticized Tamil Nadu's resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing DMK of vote bank politics. The bill, opposed by many including DMK, is claimed to harm Muslim rights. Tamil Nadu's CM argued in the assembly against the bill, citing its impact on religious and minority rights.

Updated: 27-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:45 IST

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan sharply criticized the Tamil Nadu government's resolution opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill. He accused the ruling DMK of exploiting religion and language for political gain, questioning why the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) members have not challenged the bill in court.

Sathyan told ANI, "The DMK seems eager to forge a narrative based on religion and language. Why has the JPC not contested the Waqf Bill in the judiciary? The rush to pass a resolution in the Assembly is an attempt to incite public sentiment for electoral advantage." He lambasted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for allegedly stirring communal tensions to secure votes.

This development follows the state resolution led by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, opposing the 2024 Waqf Amendment Bill. In the assembly, the CM claimed that the bill undermines Muslim rights and poses a threat to state culture and traditions. The Union Government's recent amendments have been publicly criticized for potentially marginalizing Muslim communities, prompting the assembly to urge a withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

