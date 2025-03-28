Left Menu

BSE Soars as Sebi Proposes Uniform Derivatives Expiry

Shares of BSE surged nearly 18% following a Sebi proposal to standardize equity derivatives contract expiries to Tuesdays or Thursdays. The National Stock Exchange deferred its planned changes to expiry days for index and stock derivatives to Mondays due to Sebi's new consultation paper recommendations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:45 IST
BSE Soars as Sebi Proposes Uniform Derivatives Expiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of BSE experienced a significant rise on Friday, escalating almost 18 percent after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) suggested a uniform policy for equity derivatives contract expiries, proposing they occur either on Tuesdays or Thursdays across all exchanges.

The surge saw BSE stocks reaching Rs 5,519 in value on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This development follows the NSE's decision to postpone its previous plan to amend the expiry days for all index and stock derivatives to Mondays from Thursdays, a move meant to commence by April 4, 2025, now stalled by Sebi's recent consultation paper.

Initially, NSE had disclosed plans for shifting Nifty weekly contract expiries from Thursdays to Mondays and modifying Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts' expiry from the last Thursday to the last Monday of their respective months. However, compliance with Sebi's latest guidance has necessitated a delay in these changes until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025