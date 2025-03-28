BSE Soars as Sebi Proposes Uniform Derivatives Expiry

Shares of BSE experienced a significant rise on Friday, escalating almost 18 percent after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) suggested a uniform policy for equity derivatives contract expiries, proposing they occur either on Tuesdays or Thursdays across all exchanges.

The surge saw BSE stocks reaching Rs 5,519 in value on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This development follows the NSE's decision to postpone its previous plan to amend the expiry days for all index and stock derivatives to Mondays from Thursdays, a move meant to commence by April 4, 2025, now stalled by Sebi's recent consultation paper.

Initially, NSE had disclosed plans for shifting Nifty weekly contract expiries from Thursdays to Mondays and modifying Nifty monthly, quarterly, and half-yearly contracts' expiry from the last Thursday to the last Monday of their respective months. However, compliance with Sebi's latest guidance has necessitated a delay in these changes until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)