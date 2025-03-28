Impact of U.S. Tariffs on China's Soybean Supply Chain

The recent statement from a senior economist at China's National Grain and Oil Information Center clarifies that U.S. tariffs will not disrupt China's grain supply. The markets had already factored in actions by the Trump administration, lending stability to China's grain procurement strategies.

Nevertheless, these trade policies enacted by the U.S. are poised to significantly shift global trade dynamics. The ramifications of such policies are being closely monitored by industry leaders and policymakers alike, as articulated by Wang Liaowei during the 6th Oils and Oilseeds Industry Summit in Tianjin.

In light of the current trade situation, if there is no change by the upcoming U.S. soybean harvest season, China might see its soybean import dependency on Brazil escalate dramatically to 80%. This reliance underscores the need for strategic realignments in China's agricultural policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)