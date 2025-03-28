Left Menu

CIEL HR Acquires Vibrant Screen to Bolster Verification Services

CIEL HR Services has acquired Vibrant Screen to enhance its staffing solutions with advanced verification services. The acquisition aligns with CIEL HR's strategy of expanding its portfolio and improving offerings. Vibrant Screen specializes in background checks, serving over 240 organizations globally, including major companies in BFSI and IT sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:36 IST
CIEL HR Acquires Vibrant Screen to Bolster Verification Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Technology-driven HR provider CIEL HR Services has announced its acquisition of Vibrant Screen, a global leader in background verification services.

This strategic move strengthens CIEL HR's staffing solutions, further enhancing its portfolio of HR-tech solutions. Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The integration of Vibrant Screen's expertise allows CIEL HR to offer comprehensive risk management services, aiding organizations in safe hiring practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025