CIEL HR Acquires Vibrant Screen to Bolster Verification Services
CIEL HR Services has acquired Vibrant Screen to enhance its staffing solutions with advanced verification services. The acquisition aligns with CIEL HR's strategy of expanding its portfolio and improving offerings. Vibrant Screen specializes in background checks, serving over 240 organizations globally, including major companies in BFSI and IT sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:36 IST
Technology-driven HR provider CIEL HR Services has announced its acquisition of Vibrant Screen, a global leader in background verification services.
This strategic move strengthens CIEL HR's staffing solutions, further enhancing its portfolio of HR-tech solutions. Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
The integration of Vibrant Screen's expertise allows CIEL HR to offer comprehensive risk management services, aiding organizations in safe hiring practices.
