CIEL HR Acquires Vibrant Screen to Bolster Verification Services

Technology-driven HR provider CIEL HR Services has announced its acquisition of Vibrant Screen, a global leader in background verification services.

This strategic move strengthens CIEL HR's staffing solutions, further enhancing its portfolio of HR-tech solutions. Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The integration of Vibrant Screen's expertise allows CIEL HR to offer comprehensive risk management services, aiding organizations in safe hiring practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)