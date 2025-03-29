Rahul Gandhi Challenges Offshore Mining Initiative Threatening Coastal Ecosystems

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has openly criticized the central government's decision to permit offshore mining along coastal regions in Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi warned that the move endangers marine ecosystems and the livelihoods of coastal communities, calling for its immediate reconsideration.

The protest stems from the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, which Gandhi argues was enacted without adequate environmental assessment or stakeholder consultation. According to Gandhi, the plan to award offshore mining blocks to private entities could devastate marine life, harm coral reefs, and deplete fish stocks, as highlighted by recent studies.

Gandhi emphasized that the government's decision to invite tenders for 13 offshore blocks without sufficient scientific scrutiny has sparked protests. Among these blocks are areas crucial for fish breeding and marine biodiversity. He urged the government to cancel the tenders, conduct comprehensive studies, and engage stakeholders, stressing the importance of preserving marine ecosystems vital to the livelihood of numerous fisherfolk.

