Owaisi's Sharp Critique: BJP's Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of relying on political allies Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary for support to push the bill through.

Owaisi argued that the BJP lacks a majority in the Lok Sabha and depends on these alliances, terming the bill 'unconstitutional.' He warned the allied parties against backing the legislation, which, he claimed, could dismantle the Muslim Waqf Board and threaten the future of religious sites like Masjids and Dargahs.

The AIMIM leader also took aim at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's policies on religious employees and queried his support for non-Muslim involvement in the Muslim Waqf Board. Owaisi participated in a protest against the bill, showcasing symbolic dissent with a black armband. The proposed bill seeks to introduce reforms to tackle issues such as mismanagement and corruption within the Waqf properties.

