Owaisi's Sharp Critique: BJP's Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the BJP, alleging it relies on allies' support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. He warned that the continuation of this alliance would not be forgiven by Muslims, as the bill threatens to dismantle the Muslim Waqf Board and seize religious properties.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of relying on political allies Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary for support to push the bill through.
Owaisi argued that the BJP lacks a majority in the Lok Sabha and depends on these alliances, terming the bill 'unconstitutional.' He warned the allied parties against backing the legislation, which, he claimed, could dismantle the Muslim Waqf Board and threaten the future of religious sites like Masjids and Dargahs.
The AIMIM leader also took aim at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's policies on religious employees and queried his support for non-Muslim involvement in the Muslim Waqf Board. Owaisi participated in a protest against the bill, showcasing symbolic dissent with a black armband. The proposed bill seeks to introduce reforms to tackle issues such as mismanagement and corruption within the Waqf properties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Join Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2025
Chandrababu Naidu Champions Swachh Andhra and Reforms amid Political Critique
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for a Cleaner, Progressive Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu Emphasizes 'Swachh Andhra' Initiative and Criticizes Previous Government's Fiscal Policies
Chandrababu Naidu Champions 'Swachh Andhra' Drive Amidst Governance Reforms