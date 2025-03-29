Left Menu

Owaisi's Sharp Critique: BJP's Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the BJP, alleging it relies on allies' support for the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill. He warned that the continuation of this alliance would not be forgiven by Muslims, as the bill threatens to dismantle the Muslim Waqf Board and seize religious properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:27 IST
Owaisi's Sharp Critique: BJP's Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Controversy
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of relying on political allies Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Chirag Paswan, and Jayant Chaudhary for support to push the bill through.

Owaisi argued that the BJP lacks a majority in the Lok Sabha and depends on these alliances, terming the bill 'unconstitutional.' He warned the allied parties against backing the legislation, which, he claimed, could dismantle the Muslim Waqf Board and threaten the future of religious sites like Masjids and Dargahs.

The AIMIM leader also took aim at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's policies on religious employees and queried his support for non-Muslim involvement in the Muslim Waqf Board. Owaisi participated in a protest against the bill, showcasing symbolic dissent with a black armband. The proposed bill seeks to introduce reforms to tackle issues such as mismanagement and corruption within the Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025