France Criticizes U.S. Involvement in Inclusion Policies
France's Ministry of Foreign Trade deems U.S. interference in French corporate inclusion policies as unacceptable. The ministry opposes American threats of unjustified tariffs and states that France and Europe will defend their businesses, consumers, and values against these actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-03-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:24 IST
In a firm statement on Saturday, France's Ministry of Foreign Trade condemned U.S. involvement in French inclusion policies as "unacceptable."
The Ministry, which operates under the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, highlighted concerns over alleged American threats of unjustified tariffs targeting French companies.
France pledged to defend its businesses and consumers, signaling a strong stance alongside Europe to uphold shared values against these perceived interventions.
