East Asia Trio Revives Talks Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea, China, and Japan convened on Sunday for their first economic dialogue in five years, aiming to enhance regional trade amid looming U.S. tariff threats.

The trade ministers from the trio of Asian export giants agreed to work closely towards a comprehensive South Korea-Japan-China free trade agreement, as revealed in a post-meeting statement.

Amid ongoing disputes, particularly following Trump's announcement of increased tariffs, the nations focus on fortifying RCEP and planning future dialogues in Japan.

