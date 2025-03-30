Left Menu

East Asia Trio Revives Talks Amid Trade Tensions

South Korea, China, and Japan have resumed economic dialogues to boost regional trade amid concerns about U.S. tariffs under President Trump. They aim for closer cooperation on a free trade agreement and strengthening the RCEP. However, territorial disputes and Japan's wastewater issues remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 30-03-2025 07:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 07:45 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea, China, and Japan convened on Sunday for their first economic dialogue in five years, aiming to enhance regional trade amid looming U.S. tariff threats.

The trade ministers from the trio of Asian export giants agreed to work closely towards a comprehensive South Korea-Japan-China free trade agreement, as revealed in a post-meeting statement.

Amid ongoing disputes, particularly following Trump's announcement of increased tariffs, the nations focus on fortifying RCEP and planning future dialogues in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

