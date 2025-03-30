In Martinique, a French Caribbean territory, locals endure exorbitant prices and inadequate services, often blamed on entrenched economic disparities and colonial legacies. Protests have pressured Paris into promising reforms to alleviate the financial burden on residents whose living costs significantly exceed those in mainland France.

The island's water crisis, marred by quality issues and costs, underscores deeper societal fractures relating to race and class. Despite government promises of legislative action and economic transparency, skepticism persists among activists who demand comprehensive change and equity.

Historical socioeconomic structures still influence today's tensions, particularly with the legacy of slavery lingering in disparities between the affluent white creole minority and the predominantly Afro-Caribbean population. Health risks from past agricultural practices add to the intricate challenges faced by Martinique's inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)