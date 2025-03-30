Left Menu

PM Modi's Nagpur Roadshow Highlights Bold Healthcare Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased bold education and healthcare reforms during a grand roadshow in Nagpur, after a visit to the RSS headquarters. He emphasized the importance of regional language medical education and praised government health initiatives aimed at making healthcare more accessible to underprivileged communities.

PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Nagpur (Photo: ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a significant roadshow in Nagpur, following his visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters. Residents turned out in large numbers to greet him. Earlier, PM Modi inspected the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited facility with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The Prime Minister paid homage to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at the Smruti Mandir and laid the foundation for the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre. He emphasized the government's aim to provide accessible healthcare by increasing the number of qualified doctors across the nation.

Marking a historic shift, PM Modi highlighted the decision to offer medical education in regional languages, enhancing opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. He stated that medical colleges have doubled and AIIMS tripled post-independence. Schemes like Ayushmann Bharat are crucial in delivering affordable healthcare and medicine to underprivileged populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

