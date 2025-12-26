Mission-Mode Healthcare Reforms: Paving the Path to a TB-Free India

In a decisive move towards healthcare reform, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday underscored the need for mission-mode strategies to achieve a TB-free India while emphasizing the importance of strong drug regulation.

Nadda led a high-profile meeting with health ministers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to evaluate healthcare delivery and national health program implementation. The discussions prioritized bolstering public health systems and integrating telemedicine platforms to improve healthcare quality and reach.

Nadda called for greater district-level interventions in TB screening and treatment, and advocated for professional management in hospital administration. He highlighted the necessity of accountability, public trust, and robust partnerships between state and central health authorities to ensure accessible and sustainable healthcare across India.

