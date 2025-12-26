Left Menu

Mission-Mode Healthcare Reforms: Paving the Path to a TB-Free India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda advocated for mission-mode healthcare reforms, focusing on TB elimination, robust drug regulation, and telemedicine integration. He conducted a high-level meeting with health officials from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to discuss strengthening public health systems and enhancing healthcare delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards healthcare reform, Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday underscored the need for mission-mode strategies to achieve a TB-free India while emphasizing the importance of strong drug regulation.

Nadda led a high-profile meeting with health ministers from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to evaluate healthcare delivery and national health program implementation. The discussions prioritized bolstering public health systems and integrating telemedicine platforms to improve healthcare quality and reach.

Nadda called for greater district-level interventions in TB screening and treatment, and advocated for professional management in hospital administration. He highlighted the necessity of accountability, public trust, and robust partnerships between state and central health authorities to ensure accessible and sustainable healthcare across India.

